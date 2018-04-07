Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2,069.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 706.00%. equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $231,658.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $43,228.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,664 shares of company stock worth $573,226. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/paratek-pharmaceuticals-inc-prtk-position-trimmed-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.