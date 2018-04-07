Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Director Sells C$719,820.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$719,820.00.

PXT stock opened at C$18.41 on Friday. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.04. Parex Resources had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “focus stock” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

