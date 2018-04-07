Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider Michael Kruchten sold 24,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$464,395.80.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,806. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.04. Parex Resources had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of C$203.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.52 million.

PXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Insider Sells C$464,395.80 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/parex-resources-inc-pxt-insider-michael-kruchten-sells-24834-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.