ParkByte (PKB) Price Hits $0.0411 on Exchanges

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $195,889.00 and $47,900.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkByte has traded down 60.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00031989 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00644664 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001891 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016087 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to buy ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

