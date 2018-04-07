Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Parker Hannifin were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Parker Hannifin by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker Hannifin by 58.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Parker Hannifin by 28.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,623,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Parker Hannifin by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Parker Hannifin from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.75.

PH stock opened at $167.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22,744.64, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Parker Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $151.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker Hannifin will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total value of $211,691.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $780,753. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

