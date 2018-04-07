Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $27.35. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 5272208 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Bryan Sheffield acquired 189,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $4,991,430.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,533,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,780,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The firm has a market cap of $8,664.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/parsley-energy-pe-shares-gap-down-following-insider-selling.html.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.