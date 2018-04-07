Particl Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.94 or 0.00144804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Particl has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $88.66 million and $849,361.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018257 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000512 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001183 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,917,055 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. “

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Particl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.