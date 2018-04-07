Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,873.35, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $789.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 239,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $3,675,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,324,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 890,188 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,095,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,409,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 368,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 782,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,970 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

