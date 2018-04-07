Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,324,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 890,188 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 782,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,565,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PRTY. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,867.39, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $789.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.30 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 239,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $3,675,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

