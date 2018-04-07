AT&T (NYSE:T) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 9th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,149 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $220,267.33, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.62 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

