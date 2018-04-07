Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of PEGI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 859,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,719.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 889.47%.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at $682,892.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $49,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

