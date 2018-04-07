Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 27,823 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $194,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3,829.99, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $787.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 218.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

