Era Group Inc (ERA) SVP Paul T. White Sells 16,367 Shares

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) SVP Paul T. White sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $157,941.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,573.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ERA opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Era Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Era Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Era Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Era Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

