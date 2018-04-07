Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,700 Shares of Paylocity Holding (PCTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Paylocity worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,163,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 125,664 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,553,000 after buying an additional 210,556 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,616,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,395.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,320.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $345,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,201,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,248,439.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,750,422 over the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.72 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $51.06 on Friday. Paylocity Holding has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $2,745.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Paylocity had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

