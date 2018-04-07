PayPeer Price Reaches $0.0001 (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One PayPeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPeer has traded down 1% against the dollar. PayPeer has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $664.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.56 or 0.04376700 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001350 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012655 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007398 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013439 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About PayPeer

PAYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. The official website for PayPeer is www.paypeer.pw. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev.

Buying and Selling PayPeer

PayPeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPeer must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

