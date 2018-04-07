Paypex Hits Market Cap of $47.33 Million (CRYPTO:PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Paypex has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Paypex has a total market cap of $47.33 million and $4,526.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00009888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00673058 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00179035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Paypex Token Profile

Paypex’s launch date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

