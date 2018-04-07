PayPie Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00009002 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $50.92 million and approximately $45,151.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00676115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00181039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036514 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.