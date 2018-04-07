PC Gold Inc. (NVX) Insider Gold Corp. Redstar Sells 19,300 Shares

PC Gold Inc. (CVE:NVX) insider Gold Corp. Redstar sold 19,300 shares of PC Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$19,493.00.

Gold Corp. Redstar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Gold Corp. Redstar sold 479,000 shares of PC Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$493,370.00.

CVE:NVX traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.63. The company had a trading volume of 316,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,517. PC Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.22.

