Peabody Energy (BTU) vs. Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) Financial Analysis

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) and Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peabody Energy and Alliance Holdings GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy 14.41% 32.83% 7.50% Alliance Holdings GP 10.36% 16.54% 8.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Alliance Holdings GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alliance Holdings GP pays an annual dividend of $2.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Alliance Holdings GP pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peabody Energy and Alliance Holdings GP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Alliance Holdings GP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peabody Energy presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Alliance Holdings GP has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Alliance Holdings GP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Holdings GP is more favorable than Peabody Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peabody Energy and Alliance Holdings GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy $5.58 billion 0.83 $461.60 million N/A N/A Alliance Holdings GP $1.80 billion 0.81 $185.98 million $3.20 7.60

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Holdings GP.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Alliance Holdings GP on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.2 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Alliance Holdings GP Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of mining complexes, including Webster County Coal’s Dotiki mining complex; Gibson County Coal’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine; Warrior’s mining complex; River View’s mining complex and the Hamilton mining complex. The Appalachia segment consists of various operating segments, including the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex. The Mettiki mining complex includes Mettiki Coal (WV)’s Mountain View mine and Mettiki Coal’s preparation plant. Other and Corporate segment includes marketing and administrative activities.

