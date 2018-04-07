Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 337,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 411,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 288,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 107,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.38. 34,945,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,409,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $876,789.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.49 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.52.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

