Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 741 ($10.40) on Friday. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 563 ($7.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 775.80 ($10.89).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 54.10 ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 52.40 ($0.74) by GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The company had revenue of GBX 451.30 billion during the quarter. Pearson had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($10.11) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.63) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 507 ($7.12) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.69) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 680 ($9.55).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/pearson-plc-pson-plans-dividend-of-gbx-12-updated.html.

About Pearson

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.