ST Ives (SIV) PT Raised to GBX 145

ST Ives (LON:SIV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 130 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($2.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIV. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of ST Ives from GBX 125 ($1.75) to GBX 130 ($1.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating on shares of ST Ives in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

ST Ives stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 88.10 ($1.24). 887,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,379. ST Ives has a 52-week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.24).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/peel-hunt-boosts-st-ives-siv-price-target-to-gbx-145-updated-updated.html.

About ST Ives

St Ives plc is a United Kingdom-based international marketing services company. The Company operates through three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation and Books. The Company’s Strategic Marketing segment consists of Data, Digital and Insight businesses. The Company’s Marketing Activation segment includes Marketing Print businesses and Field Marketing Business, which deliver marketing communications through a combination of print and in-store marketing services.

Receive News & Ratings for ST Ives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ST Ives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.