Joules Group’s (JOUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 380 ($5.33) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Joules Group from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 410 ($5.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.77) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, FinnCap lifted their target price on Joules Group from GBX 320 ($4.49) to GBX 325 ($4.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Joules Group stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.49) on Tuesday. Joules Group has a one year low of GBX 236.99 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 339.20 ($4.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

In other Joules Group news, insider Colin Nigel Porter sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £2,437,500 ($3,421,532.85).

About Joules Group

Joules Group PLC is engaged in the design and sale of lifestyle clothing, related accessories and a homeware range, through the multi-channel business structure embracing retail stores, e-commerce, county shows and events and wholesale. The Company has three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Other. The Retail segment includes sales and costs relevant to Stores, E-commerce, Shows and Franchises.

