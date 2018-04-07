Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.53) on Thursday. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.61).

In other Harworth Group news, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($93,486.81).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc, formerly Coalfield Resources plc, specializes in the regeneration of former coalfield and other brownfield land into employment areas, new residential development and low carbon energy projects. The Company operates through three segments: Capital Growth, Income Generation and Acquisitions.

