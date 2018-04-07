Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Helical (HLCL)

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLCL. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.99) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Helical from GBX 375 ($5.26) to GBX 390 ($5.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.79) on Thursday. Helical has a one year low of GBX 285 ($4.00) and a one year high of GBX 386.50 ($5.43).

In other news, insider Michael Slade sold 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.77), for a total value of £503,200 ($706,344.75). Also, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £1,344.06 ($1,886.66).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

