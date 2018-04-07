Peercoin (PPC) Reaches Market Cap of $38.88 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00022604 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, The Rock Trading and Bittylicious. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $38.88 million and approximately $172,329.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,970.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.17 or 0.09278170 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032096 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00676555 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00171383 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.01884200 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,698,078 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. Security level of the network is not highly enery dependent thus providing an energy efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Block chain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Coingi, Bit-Z, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, WEX, The Rock Trading, Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittylicious, OpenLedger DEX, Bleutrade and BX Thailand. It is not presently possible to buy Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

