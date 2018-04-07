Pegasystems (PEGA) Short Interest Down 32.8% in March

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,295 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,659,409 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 664,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In related news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $54,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $195,569.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,860 shares of company stock worth $1,434,764. Corporate insiders own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pegasystems by 58.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 189.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,861.69, a PE ratio of 277.95 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.48 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/pegasystems-inc-pega-short-interest-update-updated.html.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.