Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pengrowth Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.3087084056302 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pengrowth Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Shares of PGH stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Friday. 199,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,322. Pengrowth Energy has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 130.16%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

