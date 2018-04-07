Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Stock Price

News stories about Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0528076131442 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $697.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

