Vandad Fartaj Sells 616 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Vandad Fartaj sold 616 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $14,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vandad Fartaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Vandad Fartaj sold 615 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $14,083.50.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.17, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $298.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,784,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 188,309 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

