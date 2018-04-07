Zacks Investment Research Downgrades People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Hold

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. People’s United is steadily growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near future, given its strong balance sheet position. Also, the company remains committed to enhance its shareholders’ value through active involvement in capital deployment activities. Further, People's United remains well poised to benefit from lower tax rate, rising interest rates and lesser regulations. However, escalating expenses despite undertaking initiatives to curb costs remain a concern.”

PBCT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 price target on shares of People's United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,529.17, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. People's United Financial has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $379.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that People's United Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Barnes sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $109,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,127 shares of company stock worth $1,472,533 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of People's United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in People's United Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in People's United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

