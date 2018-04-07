Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Share Price

Press coverage about Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Utah Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1457977584272 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.07, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $61,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $51,833.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,577.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,907 shares of company stock worth $786,808. 25.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

