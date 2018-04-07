Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs lowered Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

