Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Insider Sells C$47,616.03 in Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) insider Jeff Green sold 75,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$47,616.03.

TSE:PMT opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.87.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$23.81 million for the quarter. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

