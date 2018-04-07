Persimmon (PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,694 by Analysts at Jefferies Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Group from GBX 2,516 ($35.32) to GBX 2,694 ($37.82) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($41.41) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, January 8th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,382 ($33.44) to GBX 2,740 ($38.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($40.15) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,464 ($34.59) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,529 ($35.50) to GBX 2,840 ($39.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,749.38 ($38.59).

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,644 ($37.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,046 ($28.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,901 ($40.72).

In related news, insider M H. Killoran sold 5,762 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($37.21), for a total transaction of £152,750.62 ($214,416.93). Also, insider David Jenkinson sold 127,722 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,534 ($35.57), for a total value of £3,236,475.48 ($4,543,059.35).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

