PetIQ (PETQ) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PetIQ earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.876388214676 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 430,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,356. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.86 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $136,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $996,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,765 in the last three months.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PetIQ (PETQ) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/petiq-petq-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.