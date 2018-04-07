Petrofac (PFC) Receives GBX 540.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 540.57 ($7.47).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities upped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 560 ($7.74) to GBX 590 ($8.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 575 ($7.94) to GBX 648 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of Petrofac stock remained flat at $GBX 506.80 ($7.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 345.20 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 941 ($13.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

In other Petrofac news, insider Ayman Asfari bought 2,023,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,997,572 ($13,812,616.74).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

