Petroleum & Resources (PEO) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Petroleum & Resources (NYSE:PEO) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Petroleum & Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9233537763835 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:PEO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,561. Petroleum & Resources has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

In other Petroleum & Resources news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,000 shares of Petroleum & Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,016.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Petroleum & Resources

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

