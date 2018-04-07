Petroquest Energy (PQ) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Petroquest Energy Inc (NYSE:PQ) were up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 908,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 232,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on PQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Petroquest Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Petroquest Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Petroquest Energy Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Petroquest Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Petroquest Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Petroquest Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Petroquest Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

