Pfizer (PFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $215,077.02, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $1,515,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $103,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

