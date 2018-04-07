PHH Co. (PHH) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 224,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.95% of PHH worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PHH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PHH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PHH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in PHH by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 61,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

PHH stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.41. PHH Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.24. PHH had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PHH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PHH in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

PHH Profile

PHH Corporation is a standalone mortgage company. The Company provides outsourced mortgage banking services to a range of clients, including financial institutions and real estate brokers throughout the United States, and is focused on originating, selling, servicing and subservicing residential mortgage loans through its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiaries.

