Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 687 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 324,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,980,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,357,000 after acquiring an additional 321,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,098,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,021,000 after acquiring an additional 260,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,526,000 after acquiring an additional 258,780 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,779.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.37.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

