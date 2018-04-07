Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 610 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 986,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 309,870 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 85,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 243,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

LOW stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73,089.80, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

