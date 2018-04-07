Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,848.93, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.64.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

