Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,137.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Phore has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $14,137.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00018740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00148533 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000486 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000948 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 12,577,955 coins and its circulating supply is 7,237,955 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

