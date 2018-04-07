Pillar (PLR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,494.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002960 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. Pillar has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and approximately $76,494.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00676115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00181039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036514 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,384,800 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

