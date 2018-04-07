PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF (MINT) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF worth $98,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

