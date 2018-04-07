Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 820 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,414,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,812,000 after purchasing an additional 727,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,552,000 after acquiring an additional 64,540 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,249,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,286,000 after acquiring an additional 191,526 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,438,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.49.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $386,711.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total transaction of $1,922,518.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,631.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $257.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56,059.89, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

