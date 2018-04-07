Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $181,000 in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,727,377,000 after acquiring an additional 307,213 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,347.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 185,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 178,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174,554 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,228,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $53,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $519.92 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $375.52 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $86,530.58, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that BlackRock will post 28.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $2.88 dividend. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.55, for a total value of $353,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,961 shares of company stock worth $11,375,444 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

