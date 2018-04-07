PinkCoin Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One PinkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. PinkCoin has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $14,327.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.61 or 0.04402450 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001367 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012107 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007020 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012958 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PinkCoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PinkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PinkCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.